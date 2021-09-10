Two Florida middle school students are accused of plotting a mass school shooting and have been arrested.

Law enforcement officials in Lee County, Florida, reported two middle school kids were detained on allegations of organizing a mass shooting at their school in Lehigh Acres.

According to Fox affiliate WFTX-TV, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno claimed the conspiracy to carry out the massacre at Harns Marsh Middle School was halted after a tip. On September 8, a teacher alerted administrative officials and school resource officers about a student in eighth grade who may be carrying a gun in the school.

A firearm was not found during the search, but the kid in question apparently possessed a map of the school. The location of all of the school’s cameras was noted on the map.

Following additional investigation, it was discovered that two pupils, Connor Pruitt, 13, and Phillip Byrd, 14, had reportedly organized a shooting at their school. According to reports, the students were researching the 1999 Columbine High School massacre, which killed one teacher and 12 pupils. The teenagers were also interested in learning how pipe guns were created and obtaining weaponry on the illicit market, according to the sheriff.

Investigators searched the teens’ houses and discovered multiple knives and a gun, according to NBC station WBBH-TV. On Thursday morning, deputies were seen searching a home on Oakfield Avenue South, according to the outlet.

The youngsters should be evaluated at a mental health facility, according to investigators.

Marceno claimed the scheme “may have been the next Parkland massacre” if it hadn’t been thwarted. According to the New York Post, he said that the county was “one second away from another Columbine” since the teenagers involved were studying extensively to understand more about the horrific tragedy and the shooters.

Both Pruitt and Byrd were “well known” in the sheriff’s department, according to the sheriff, because their homes had been dispatched to a total of 80 times in the past for disturbances.

All students and employees at HMMS were unharmed, according to principal Alex Dworzanski, and school activities continued as usual. “I applaud the students who came forward to report the threat, as well as the staff’s swift response,” Dworzanski added.

While two 12th-grade students plotted the Columbine High School shooting in Colorado, Nikolas Cruz, 19, plotted the Parkland shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, according to Marceno. The shooting in 2018 claimed the lives of 17 people.