Two Florida men have pleaded guilty to a $35 million COVID fraud scheme involving an ex-NFL player and a rapper.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) said Thursday that two Florida individuals pled guilty to a $35 million COVID-19 fraud conspiracy involving a local Florida rapper and an ex-NFL star.

According to DOJ filings, James R. Stote, 55, and Phillip J. Augustin, 52, allegedly colluded to obtain COVID-19-related small business loans by filing false loan applications. Stote and Augustin “soon began seeking to secure larger PPP loans for themselves and their partners” after starting with Augustin’s own company, Clear Vision Music Group, according to the DOJ.

The couple allegedly submitted at least 79 bogus loan applications worth at least $35 million in total, with plans to submit more before being discovered.

False IRS documents, bogus payroll data, and fabricated bank records were allegedly used in the illegal loans.

Each of them might be sentenced to 20 years in prison.

“These convictions, as well as the multiple convictions of others participating in this wide-ranging conspiracy, show that those who defraud the PPP Program will be held accountable,” said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “Fraud against PPP programs directly hurts taxpayers and erodes public confidence in critical government assistance during a pandemic.” Stote and Augustin’s plan was said to be part of a larger COVID-19 fraud ring that included a number of high-profile figures, including Florida rapper Diamond Blue Smith.

Smith, 37, a member of the rap duo Pretty Ricky, was sentenced to 20 months in jail in August after pleading guilty to wire fraud. This includes obtaining a loan of over $400,000 for his firm, Throwbackjersey.com, through falsifying applications.

Smith also received a loan of over $700,000, according to reports.

Smith agreed to providing $250,000 in kickbacks to Stote and Augustin in exchange for their aid in preparing the bogus applications.

Smith used the money to buy a Ferrari and gamble at Florida’s Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino after receiving the loans.

According to the DOJ, Smith was first charged with wire fraud in October 2020. Smith's imprisonment was described by the FBI as "a deterrent to anyone who would commit fraud targeting COVID-19 relief programs."