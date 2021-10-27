Two executions in Texas have been postponed after condemned inmates claim their religious rights have been violated.

Last week, two executions were delayed when inmates claimed that Texas had violated their religious freedoms by refusing to allow spiritual advisors to pray aloud and laying a hand on them as they died.

According to Texas jail officials, praying aloud can be distracting, and physical contact can be dangerous.

The executions of Kosoul Chanthakoummane, who was planned for November 10, have been pushed back to August 17, 2022, and Ramiro Gonzales, who was scheduled for November 17, has been pushed back to July 13, 2022.

Six Texas executions have been postponed this year owing to religious freedom claims, one of which will be heard in the United States Supreme Court next month.

Attorneys for Texas death row convict John Henry Ramirez will argue in the Supreme Court case on November 9 that the state “makes no effort to hide its disregard for the religious expression of death-row detainees like [Ramirez] who seek spiritual comfort in their final moments.”

In a motion asking a judge to reschedule Gonzales’ execution, Medina County prosecutor Edward Shaughnessy wrote, “Litigation pending in the United States Supreme Court regarding the defendant’s right to the free exercise of religion warrants the withdrawal of the present date of execution and the setting of a new date of execution.”

In the last two years, executions in Texas have been infrequent, owing mostly to the COVID-19 epidemic, with only three fatal injections carried out last year and three so far this year. Texas, on the other hand, saw 13 executions in 2018 and nine in 2019.

Ramirez’s religious freedom claims are part of “almost decades of unjustified delays and deceptive, whipsaw litigation methods,” according to attorneys representing the children of Pablo Castro, a 46-year-old convenience store worker who was tragically stabbed in 2004.

In recent years, the Supreme Court has considered the participation of spiritual counselors in the death chamber, but has not issued a definite verdict. The inmates are referencing the United States Constitution’s First Amendment as well as a federal law passed in 2000 that protects an inmate’s religious rights.

The Texas prison system reversed a two-year ban on in April, prompting the high court’s review. This is a condensed version of the information.