Two Ex-Convicts From New Jersey Arrested For Hiding A Man’s Body In A Doghouse

Two guys from New Jersey have been arrested on suspicion of concealing a man’s body inside another family’s doghouse.

Brian Cheda-Hackembruch, 25, and Matthew Thomas, 27, both of Delaware, were detained Monday. The pair departed New Jersey for Delaware following the heinous murder, according to the New Jersey Herald. Both men are being detained for extradition.

The event came to light following the discovery of the man’s remains on July 3.

According to the Andover Township Police Department, the two defendants, both of whom are former felons, face charges of disturbing or desecrating human remains.

Cheda-Hackembruch and Thomas were reportedly in a Hopatcong residence when the guy, whose identity and age have not been disclosed, died of a medical emergency.

Rather than calling the police or emergency services, the pair chose to place the victim’s body in the trunk of the victim’s car. They then called a towing business to assist them in relocating the vehicle to a street near West Lakeview Road in Andover Township, police said.

The accused then retrieved the body from the trunk and concealed it beneath the deck of a home on West Lakeview Road in a doghouse. After discovering the man’s dead Saturday midday, the house owners promptly contacted the Andover police.

Cheda-Hackembruch and Thomas then fled the state, but later contacted 911 to alert authorities of the location of the body.

However, authorities stated that the man’s death was not suspicious. “There is no foul play suspected at this time surrounding the victim’s death and the investigation is ongoing into the details as to the removal of the deceased body,” authorities were quoted as saying by the Sussex Daily Voice.

Cheda-Hackembruch was accused in 2019 following the discovery of a meth lab in his home during a raid. During the search, police seized 4,400 grams of heroin, methamphetamine, and a host of other drugs and paraphernalia. Though court filings indicate he accepted a plea deal in the case last year, no other information was available, including the sentencing date.

Cheda-Hackembruch had enrolled in an online graduate engineering degree at New York University (NYU) but dropped out. He has also worked as an unpaid intern at a New York City research facility. Thomas is currently on probation for prior felony convictions.