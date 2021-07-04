Two entrepreneurs have won funding on Dragons’ Den, and their dog companies are growing.

For dog entrepreneurs, this season of Dragons’ Den has been amazing. It’s wonderful to see the Dragons become enthused about new dog products.

So far, two entrepreneurs have stolen the show, accepting payments of up to £50,000 each to pursue their dog-related businesses.

Opie’s Emporium is owned by Dom Hogan, a Glasgow native. She managed to wow the Dragons with her pitch, which was named after her Crufts champion French bulldog, Opie. Touker Suleyman was especially eager to join the team, offering Dom £50,000 to do so. Despite their admiration for her, Zara Davies, Peter Jones, Tej Lalvani, and Deborah Meaden all declined to make an offer.

The doggy treats manufactured by this all-natural, healthy pet product maker and retailer are all air dried from raw to retain as much nutritional value as possible and to be acceptable for a RAW/BARF diet.

Dom remarked on the long-running BBC show when presenting her products: “I founded the firm because I couldn’t find any decent treats for dogs on the market that weren’t full of garbage fillers.

“Unfortunately, owing to a fire in my tiny manufacturing unit in September 2019, I lost the production part of my firm.

“It was a painful setback, but owing to my incredible customer base, we were able to relaunch and have thankfully grown from strength to strength.”

She never intended to start a business and has no training in dog nutrition, but she is now searching for a mentor to help her succeed in the pet sector.

In the Den, Darren Louet-Feisser, an Irish inventor, pitched his unusual pet goods. Nobu Pet Limited produces innovative pet products such a pet bed travel system, a hose dog brush, and the show’s “potty mouth” pooper scooper.

Touker Suleyman saw the promise in the pet industry’s future and shook hands with Darren, paying him £50,000 to get things started.

Darren talked about performing a lot of poop jokes as a stand-up comedian, but now he’s creating gadgets to pick up doggy excrement.

