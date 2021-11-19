Two doctors are accused of rapping a female colleague inside a COVID Ward quarantine facility.

Two government hospital doctors have been arrested and charged with raping a female colleague while quarantined in a COVID facility for doctors. The incident occurred in August, according to police, and the complaint was made in October.

The suspects have been identified as Dr. S Vetriselvan, 35, and Dr. N Mohanraj, 28, both of Chennai, India, according to The Times Of India.

The event occurred in August, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, according to police. The doctors and the victim collaborated in the isolation ward and were forced to segregate themselves in a hotel as per policy.

The doctors barged into the victim’s room one night and sexually attacked her during her seclusion, according to the victim’s complaint. The woman, who had been traumatized by the incident, had left the city and returned to her hometown. She also went two months without reporting to work.

She eventually confided in her parents, who set up counseling sessions for her. She chose to return to the hospital to pursue legal action at that point.

In October, the victim came forward to the authorities, and CCTV footage from the quarantine facility collected as part of the original inquiry showed doctors barging into her room.

The defendants were then arrested and charged with rape. According to reports, the two were taken to court on Thursday.

Meanwhile, according to other sources, one of the accused raped a female coworker who was also in the same quarantine facility. According to The New Indian Express, police have launched an investigation into the matter.

While India faced the devastating outbreak this year, other similar incidents of sexual assault during the quarantine were reported.

A COVID patient was raped by a male nurse at a government hospital in the Indian city of Bhopal in May, in another horrifying occurrence. After 24 hours, the victim passed away. The 43-year-old lady reportedly filed a complaint about the event before her condition deteriorated and she was placed on a ventilator, according to reports. On the same day, she died late in the evening. The victim had requested that the case be kept quiet and that her identify be kept hidden, according to police.