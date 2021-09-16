Two districts are leaning Republican, one is leaning Democratic, and one is a toss-up.

Iowa’s proposed redistricting maps, issued Thursday by a nonpartisan organization, suggest that the state’s four congressional districts will include two Republican-leaning districts, one Democratic-leaning district, and one that could go either way.

The Legislative Services Agency updated maps show a Democratic-friendly 1st Congressional Congressional District in southeastern Iowa. The borders combine Linn, Johnson, and Scott counties into one district, and the 3rd District in south-central Iowa would lean Democratic due to the inclusion of Polk County, which contains the state’s largest population base.

“In Iowa, our nonpartisan redistricting process is regarded as one of the most fair in the country. After months of delays, the Iowa Legislature has finally received a proposed set of redistricting maps. In a statement, Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley stated, “We will do our due diligence and study it thoroughly to ensure it is a fair set of maps for the people of Iowa.”

The new 4th District would expand even more, from 39 to 44 counties, covering over half of Iowa’s 99 counties. It has historically been a Republican stronghold, and the new plan would make it even more so.

The projected 26-county 2nd District in northeast Iowa would acquire Story County, which includes Ames, and lean more Republican.

Iowa currently has one Democrat and three Republicans in the legislature.

The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency is mandated by state law to adhere to tight rules in order to guarantee population balance among Iowa’s congressional districts and to avoid political influence during the original drafting of modifications.

The optimum congressional district population, according to the agency’s study, is 797,592, and each of the new districts is close to that, with the 1st District having 63 more people, the 2nd District 36 less, the 3rd eight less, and the 4th 18 less.

The Iowa Temporary Redistricting Advisory Commission, which consists of five members, now has 14 days to hold public hearings and prepare a report for the Legislature after receiving the first map.

The commission has set virtual hearings for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, and the Legislature has called a special session to begin on October 5 to discuss the proposal. This is a condensed version of the information.