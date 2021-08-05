Two Disney World employees are among 17 people charged in a child sex sting in Florida.

According to the New York Post, law enforcement sources revealed that undercover investigators posed as 13 and 14-year-old minors on social media and online dating apps between July 27 and August 1 as part of “Operation Child Protector.”

Before agreeing to meet up at a secret place in Polk County at various times, the cops interacted with each of the suspects, who thought they were chatting with youngsters.

At a news conference given to discuss the sting operation, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said, “You have to know who your children are talking to, who they’re speaking with.”

“What you see on this board are deviants,” says the narrator. Judd added, referring to the accused’s images, “Incredible deviants.” “They come all the way from Clewiston, Florida. One came all the way from Los Angeles. Instead of meeting with young children, they were greeted by police enforcement operatives who had gone undercover online and pretended to be children.”

Those arrested range in age from 26 to 47 years old, and almost all went to meet up with youngsters. There were 49 felony and two misdemeanor charges filed as a result of the arrests.

One of the 17 people arrested claimed to be a Disney Animal Kingdom Lodge lifeguard, according to Judd. Kenneth Javier Aquino, 26, said he was a Navy veteran with a pregnant girlfriend when he was arrested. Aquino allegedly spoke with an undercover cop he mistook for a 13-year-old girl and sent her an obscene video of himself, according to police.

At Walt Disney World Hollywood Studios, another couple worked as custodians. An officer masquerading as a 13-year-old girl also called Jonathan McGrew, 34, and Savannah Lawrence, 29. McGrew allegedly texted “the girl” obscene videos of him and Lawrence performing sexual activities on each other, according to authorities.

Lawrence, on the other hand, is reported to have informed authorities that McGrew was the one who started it all and that he didn’t tell her the girl’s age until they were in an Uber. Lawrence was granted bail and is now free to go.

Meanwhile, according to NBC News, Walt Disney World has placed McGrew and Lawrence on unpaid leave pending the result of the investigation. Aquino, on the other hand, does not work for Walt Disney World, according to the business. It did not disclose any other information.