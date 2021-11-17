Two days after the Biden-Xi summit, a panel recommends that the US limit investment in China.

A powerful US government group has recommended Congress to do more to investigate the risks presented to American investors in China and to limit investment in the nation due to what it regards as a growing set of risks.

The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission released its annual report on Wednesday, identifying new foreign policy difficulties offered by China and urging Congress to consider the possible risks that US engagement in the nation poses to American interests.

A proposal to tighten US regulators’ examination of financial inflows into China was at the heart of the study, which comes amid President Xi Jinping’s escalating crackdown. For months, China’s leader has lowered the government’s pressure on a number of the country’s most powerful corporations. He explained his actions not only as a means of reducing growing inequality, but also as a means of defending cybersecurity and countering foreign influence.

Some of the recommendations it makes are similar to those made by some US government bodies. It was suggested, for example, that regulators limit investment from VIEs linked to Chinese firms or do more to examine the dangers posed by these entities.

Chairman Gary Gensler of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) published new recommendations in July, urging U.S. corporations to be more aware of the hazards of investing in these arrangements. Companies that are governed by contracts with other shell organizations in foreign jurisdictions are known as VIEs. Chinese enterprises that want to raise money in the United States regularly use VIEs, but investors rarely have a role in the process.

It also recommends stepping up examination of Chinese investment going into the US.

Existing US investment restrictions targeting Chinese businesses that are included on US export control or sanctions lists have been increased as a result of this. The commission recommends that Congress create a new institution to designate vital technology for which export curbs should be implemented.

President Joe Biden attended his first virtual meeting with China’s Xi only two days ago, according to the report. The two talked about “the need of managing competition appropriately,” according to the White House. Biden also raised worries about Taiwan, human rights breaches in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, and what the US perceives as Beijing’s unfair trade tactics that hurt American workers and companies, according to the report.

Over the period of Biden’s and Obama’s presidency, tensions between the US and China have risen steadily. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.