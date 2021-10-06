Two days after planning for a baby, a woman was slain by a thoughtless driver.

The victim of a hit-and-run driver had recently been promoted at work and was hoping to become a mother.

Jennifer Dowd, an NHS project manager, works tirelessly to aid others, from the homeless in the United Kingdom to orphans in Africa.

When the 31-year-old went out cycling last autumn, her “wonderful life” was “taken abruptly just as the future appeared full of hope.”

Ms Dowd was hit by Lucy Ashton’s Ford Focus before being abandoned in Lunt Road, Sefton Village, by the care support worker.

After admitting to causing death by careless driving and failing to stop, Ashton, 24, of Lunt Road, was sentenced to a year in prison yesterday.

Moving testimonies from the victim’s family were heard at Liverpool Crown Court, including condolences from her bereaved widow, Samantha Brighton, and her sad mother, Karen Sutton.

On Sunday, September 27, 2020, Ms Brighton and Ms Dowd will have celebrated four years of living in Liverpool.

“I didn’t wake up that day thinking that was all the time I’d get,” she explained.

Ms Dowd was in a coma for nine days before passing away in hospital on October 6.

“Jennie’s death is the least remarkable thing about her,” Ms Brighton remarked. Before she died, I’d like to tell you about the impact her love, joy, generosity, and good nature had on my life.

“In 2015, Jennie and I met in South Africa. What are the possibilities of two people living 8,000 miles apart meeting and realising they were the ones they’d been looking for all their lives?

“We got engaged after 11 months and married three years later. I transferred my entire life from South Africa to Liverpool to be with Jennie, a place I now call home.

“Jennie embraced me, supported me, raised me up, and championed me in every way during this time. Her lovely green eyes had an uncanny power to make you see yourself.

“Jennie pushed me to be the best version of myself while loving myself and others for who we are. What a talent.”

Ms Brighton told the court that Ms Dowd told her after their first date that she felt she was pregnant. “The summary has come to an end.”