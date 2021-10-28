Two days after attacking the boy, a crocodile was discovered with a partially eaten body of a 15-year-old in its mouth.

Two days after the toddler was attacked by a crocodile in India, a crocodile was discovered swimming in a river with the partially eaten body of a boy.

The forest, fire, and police departments in the southern state of Karnataka were hunting for the 15-year-old boy after he was assaulted and dragged away by a crocodile into the Kali River on Sunday, according to local media sources. People discovered the crocodile with the teenager’s body in its mouth while the search continued Tuesday, according to The Times of India.

The crocodile was discovered by police on Monday, but they were unable to capture it.

The crocodile was captured on Tuesday by rescue personnel using boats and nets. The reptile, however, managed to flee after dumping the carcass in the water.

The victim’s boots had previously been discovered near the river’s edge, according to the News Minute.

According to local authorities, the boy’s body was missing a hand and had multiple injuries to his skull.

Crocodiles can’t eat their prey beneath the water, so they come to the banks to eat it, according to forest officials speaking to local media. They will sometimes hide their victim under water and consume it after it has decomposed.

Locals reported that the region was plagued with crocodiles, and that youngsters had even destroyed crocodile eggs. Forest officials have advised locals and visitors not to fish or swim in the Kali river.

Last month, a massive crocodile was discovered consuming the body of a man who had been missing for three days in Uttarakhand. Sukhdev Debu was recognized as the victim. It’s unknown whether the victim was killed by the crocodile or if the reptile ate his body after he died for other causes, according to a Surai forest range officer. A man from Raghuliya village had gone to the area to shoo away some monkeys when he noticed the crocodile eating the body. “When he arrived at his farm, he witnessed a crocodile devouring a human near a pond.” He alerted the other villagers, and a mob gathered at the scene. Surai forest range team raced to the scene after village head Gurmej Singh informed police and forest officials about the occurrence, and saw the crocodile devouring the dead body,” Kundan Kumar, divisional forest officer of Terai East Forest division, said. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.