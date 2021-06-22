Two criminals punch a woman in the face while attempting to kidnap her puppy.

A woman was accosted by two males with Liverpudlian accents who attempted to steal her dog.

The attack, which left the 53-year-old woman with two black eyes and damage to her arms, breast, and hip, is being investigated by Staffordshire Police.

According to Stoke Live, she was walking along the River Churnet in Oakamoor with her German Shepherd when she was approached by two men who first chatted to her.

The incident occurred at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, with cops scanning CCTV in the vicinity in an attempt to locate the males.

The men, who appeared to be in their twenties, spoke to the dog walker before attempting to steal the dog, the dog walker informed the police.

They both had Liverpudlian accents and were unsuccessful in their attempt to steal her German Shepherd.

The force was summoned to Oakamoor on Saturday evening, according to a spokeswoman: “Before leaving, they hit her in the face. The German Shepherd dog was not seized.

“Her face was bruised, and she had two black eyes, as well as damage on her arms, chest, and hip.

“Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the time period and are appealing any witnesses to come forward.”

Anyone with information on the incident should contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or by calling 101, quoting incident number 0805 from June 5.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.