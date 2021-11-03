Two Coronation Street superstars are spotted in Walford by EastEnders fans.

Viewers of EastEnders may have recognized two familiar faces around Albert Square.

On Tuesday, fans of the show watched Maria Connor and Tracy Barlow argue vehemently about the pollution problem in Weatherfield.

Maria became enraged as she feared for her asthmatic son, Liam.

Tracy made fun of her, and the whole episode was caught on tape by a journalist, according to the Mirror.

Tiffany Butcher appeared to have seen the tape, which had found its way to Walford.

“Have you seen what this mother from Weatherfield is doing for her little kid with asthma?” Tiffany asked as she sat in Whitney’s living room, showing her the video on her phone.

This is turning into such a snoozer!”

Liam and Amelia had teamed up to build a social media profile for his allotment in a previous Emmerdale episode.

Gary Windass of Coronation Street afterwards gave their viral video to his girlfriend Maria.

Gary stated, “I was browsing the internet and discovered that there is a doctor in a Yorkshire village who has been growing vegetables for the community.

“He believes it is beneficial to his mental health. I’d like to try out some of those dance skills.” “I’m not sure you could keep up, Gary,” Maria remarked, raising her brows. The soap crossover sees major series including Corrie, EastEnders, and Emmerdale team up to raise awareness about the effects of climate change.

Fans are ecstatic, with many turning to Twitter to express their delight.

One person wrote: “CROSSOVER WITH CORRIE!! It’s fantastic!!” Another person stated: “Week of soap crossovers is strange! EastEnders’ Maria Connor is Corrie’s Maria Connor!” A third claimed that it “destroyed the internal reality of the EastEnders universe,” and that they had previously “described Coronation Street as a fake program.”