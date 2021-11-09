Two Congolese men have been charged with smuggling over a ton of ivory into the United States.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Monday that two Congolese men were arrested in Seattle for attempting to smuggle almost a ton of elephant ivory, rhinoceros horns, and pangolin scales into the nation.

Herdade Lokua, 23, and Joseph Mujangi, 31, both of Kinshasa, DRC, were indicted on 11 federal conspiracy and money laundering offenses.

Additional allegations of violating the Lacey Act were brought against the couple. The legislation, which was signed in 1900, makes it illegal to import or export any wildlife material obtained unlawfully under US or foreign laws.

The two could now face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

According to the DOJ, Lokua and Mujangi reportedly collaborated with a middleman to import at least four shipments of ivory and other wildlife commodities into the US. The first three containers, which contained 49 pounds of illegal ivory materials, arrived in summer 2020.

In May 2021, a fourth package with an additional five pounds of rhinoceros horn arrived in the United States.

In addition, the two are accused of collaborating with ocean freighters to bring nearly two tons of ivory into the country. The individuals, however, arrived in Seattle and were apprehended by officials before such an agreement could be reached, according to the Department of Justice.

Several international agencies, notably Congolese authorities, collaborated with the US Office of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in Seattle to execute “Operation Kuluna” after the arrests.

HSI agents and a Congolese task force were able to collect almost 2,000 pounds of ivory and 75 pounds of pangolin scales that the guys were reportedly hiding in Kinshasa as part of the ongoing operation. The commodities were estimated to be worth $3.5 million.

According to the accusation, Lokua and Mujangi utilized a number of deceptions to hide the ivory and horns from the authorities. Cutting the horns into smaller pieces and painting them with ebony to pass them off as wood is part of the plan.

According to the DOJ, Lokua and Mujangi then bribed and paid off Kinshasa maritime officials to get the materials transported onboard container ships.

The CITES treaty, which is signed by over 200 countries and protects wildlife, lists all three types of trafficked animals.