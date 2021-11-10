Two children’s bodies were discovered ‘bound and restrained’ in the backseat of a car; their mother was arrested.

After their lifeless bodies were discovered in the backseat of her car, a 36-year-old woman was charged with their murders.

According to the New York Post, the horrible deaths were discovered after Hillsborough Township cops responded to a 911 call about a car that had driven off the road on Tuesday.

A tow truck driver initially noticed the vehicle at 7.41 a.m., and frantically called his father, Robert Long, to inform him of the situation.

“He was agitated. He claimed he came across a lady in the ditch and asked her if she was okay, to which she replied, “I believe not.” “And then he saw the babies, and he immediately called the cops,” Long told CBS New York.

When the officers arrived, they discovered Yuhwei Chou, 36, in the backseat of the car with her two children, Samantha Ross, 7, and Paul Ross, a 10-month-old infant.

Paul was in a baby chair, while Samantha was in a booster seat.

“Officers spotted two children in the rear seat of the vehicle, restrained in a booster seat and an infant seat. The children were shackled and restrained, according to the officers. “The toddlers had no vital signs and were pronounced dead at the scene,” investigators said in a press release.

One or both of the children were wrapped with duct tape over their eyes and mouth, according to a person with direct knowledge of the inquiry. There were no evident injuries or wounds on the children’s bodies, according to the source.

Both toddlers are suspected to have died of suffocation, despite the fact that a medical examiner has yet to conduct an autopsy and officially rule on the cause of death.

Though the inquiry shows that Chou was the one who killed her children, no motive has been established. Two counts of first-degree murder have been filed against the lady.

However, a second source claimed that Chou and her husband, who was at work when the van containing his children’s bodies was discovered, had a lot of domestic troubles.

Helen Bailey, a neighbor, was shaken by the news of the killing and wondered if the outcome would have been different if she had intervened.

“What could I have done differently?” “What could I have said?” you might wonder. Bailey remarked. “What was she thinking?” Bailey added, tears in her eyes. “I’ve never even done it.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.