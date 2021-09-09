Two children are bitten by a cobra, and their mother is sleeping on the floor; the children are killed.

Two toddlers died after being bitten by a cobra while sleeping in their home. Their mother, who was also bitten by a snake, is still in serious condition.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night in Beed village, Maharastra, India. Swapnail Sakhare, 4, and her sister Sweety Sakhare, 3, were sleeping on the floor of their home with their parents, Jayashri and Deepak Sakhare, when the reptile attacked them, according to The Times Of India.

“After the snake bit her, the three-year-old daughter awoke crying. Her parents, unaware that she had been bitten, asked her to return to sleep,” a senior officer at a local police station told the site.

A sting appeared on the mother’s leg shortly after. The woman, on the other hand, brushed it aside, supposing it was simply a bug. The family only knew it was a snake until the father felt something cold on his leg.

Sweety and his wife were brought to a local hospital after the snake was slain by the father. The family was unaware, however, that the eldest child, Swapnail, had been bitten by the snake as well. They assumed she was fine and left her at home. After only a few hours, the youngster died.

Sweety died on the way to the hospital, and Sweety’s mother is still on a ventilator in a state-run hospital, according to the police officer.

After the deaths were reported, forest officials paid a visit to the family’s home. The family should not have slept on the floor, according to police, especially given it was rainy season. The village where the family lived appears to be in the state’s interior and is a rural location.

India has the world’s greatest number of snakebite cases. According to The Indian Express, 1.2 million people died as a result of snake bites in India between 2000 and 2019. Snake bite is a “neglected public health hazard in many tropical nations,” according to the same paper.

Last week, the death of five members of a family in India, which had been a mystery, was discovered to be the result of a snake bite. The cause of their deaths was only discovered after a snake rehabilitation researcher paid a visit to the family’s house. The room where the victims used to stay was checked, and holes in the walls were discovered. A layer of skin from a common krait, a deadly venomous snake, was also discovered by the expert. Brief News from Washington Newsday.