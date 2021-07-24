Two celebrity casts for Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel season, as well as when it will air on television

This weekend, Michael McIntyre returns to The Wheel for a second season.

The gameshow was a hit with fans when it first aired last year, prompting the BBC to order a “bumper” second series for this summer.

Three participants team up with a range of famous “expert” guests in order to win life-changing sums of money on The Wheel.

Every episode has three participants who are randomly assigned to a wheel beneath the main celebrity wheel.

After a random individual is chosen, they are hoisted to the center of the celebrity wheel above and remain there until they answer a question incorrectly.

Michael McIntyre said of his return for a second series, “I am overjoyed by the popularity of The Wheel.”

“It was a blast hosting the series, and I loved how each show’s gameplay was unique yet always exciting and thrilling.

“The unexpected delight of lockdown has been having socially distant individuals sing ‘The Wheel’ to me on my daily walk!”

Clare Balding, Anton Du Beke, Edith Bowman, Rob Rinder, Lady Leshurr, Dr Xand Van Tulleken, and Alex Beresford are among the celebrities who will be in attendance this weekend.

Contestants will be guided by Greg Rutherford, Nigel Havers, and the Rev Kate Bottley on July 31.

The Wheel will show on BBC One on Saturday, July 24 at 8.30 p.m.