Two cars collided on Smithdown Road, resulting in road closures.

A two-car collision on Smithdown Road has resulted in road closures.

Merseyside Police said they were notified of the crash around 3 p.m. today.

A Peugeot and a Volkswagen Gold were reported to have collided at the intersection of Smithdown Road and Durden Street, prompting emergency services to respond.

There were no injuries recorded, however both vehicles were damaged.

Durden Street is closed for the time being while the vehicles are recovered.

“At around 3pm today (Wednesday 6 October), we received a report of a road traffic collision on Smithdown Road, at the junction of Durden Street,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“According to reports, the crash included a Peugeot and a Volkswagen Gold.

“There were no injuries recorded, but both vehicles were damaged.”

“While the vehicles are recovered, road closures are in effect on Durden Street.”

