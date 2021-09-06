Two cars collide near a tunnel, resulting in “traffic pandemonium.”

A two-car crash near the Wallasey tunnel has closed a key route in Wirral in both directions.

At around 4.15 p.m., emergency services responded to a crash on Gorsey Lane in Wallasey.

When Merseyside Police arrived on the scene, they discovered a black Ford Focus and a silver Vauxhall Corsa were involved in a collision.

At the scene, there are four fire engines, one ambulance, and a paramedic car, as well as police.

The driver of the grey Vauxhall in his vehicle was being dealt with by firefighters.

Despite the fact that the North West Ambulance Service was dispatched to the area, Merseyside Police have stated that no major injuries have been reported.

“We were called just before 4.15pm,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said. “An ambulance was dispatched, but there was no indication of life-threatening injuries.”

The road is closed in both directions while emergency crews deal with the accident.

The road closure, according to one eyewitness, was causing “serious traffic havoc,” with vehicles backed up and others turning around to find an alternate route.

The police are still on the site.