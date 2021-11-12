Two California women have been arrested for stealing and crashing a vehicle with a baby inside.

Two California ladies were arrested after reportedly stealing and crashing a vehicle with a 7-month-old kid still fastened in his seat.

Around 7 a.m. on Thursday, the event occurred in Auburn, near Newcastle, while the infant’s parents were dropping off one of their two children at a daycare.

Lt. Nelson Resendes of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said the parents had left the baby in their vehicle “for just a moment.” The two ladies jumped into the car and drove away, eventually identified as Roniqua Wartson, 29, and Anastacia Andino, 23, respectively.

“At that point, two girls enter the car and steal it,” Resendes told The Sacramento Bee. “It’s unclear whether they were aware that the 7-month-old was in the back.” The California Highway Patrol dispatched deputies to seek for the stolen vehicle after receiving 911 calls. Authorities were able to track down the vehicle and sought to bring it to a halt. According to the police on Facebook, deputies pursued the stolen vehicle in the 8900 block of Roadway 193 until the driver slammed into a power pole on the side of the highway.

“It probably happened in less than a minute,” the baby’s mother, Korral Atkinson, told KXTV. “I would just say that even though you feel like you’re in a safe atmosphere, days like these make it seem like in this world, it’s not the same anymore.” “As a result, be more aware.” The suspect who was riding as a passenger was swiftly apprehended, but the driver “fled into the woods,” according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. She was apprehended and detained by police shortly after.

The baby and the two suspects were transported to the hospital. According to Resendes, none of them were hurt. Both individuals were arrested late Thursday and put into the Placer County jail, according to police.

Resendes told the Sacramento Bee, “The baby is fine.” “Wonderful conclusion.”