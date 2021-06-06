Two boys stabbed Dea-John Reid, a teenager, to death.

Apprehended and fatally stabbed was a 14-year-old girl. Two juveniles have been charged with her murder.

Dea-John Reid was shot and killed in Birmingham’s Kingstanding neighborhood at 7.30 p.m. on Monday, May 31.

According to West Midlands Police, a 14-year-old boy from Wolverhampton and a 16-year-old boy from Great Barr have been charged with murder and are being held in custody. On Monday, June 7, they will appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court.

In the case of Dea-death John, five persons have already been charged.

A 14-year-old child and two males, 35 and 38 years old, were remanded in custody after appearing in court.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Mobberley said, “This has been a fast-paced investigation where detectives have worked aggressively to identify those suspected of being engaged in Dea-murder.”

“At this time, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with his tragic death, but anyone with information is encouraged to contact us.

“Our investigations into what happened last Monday are still ongoing, notwithstanding the fact that charges have been filed.

“I would like to thank the community for their unflinching support for our investigation.

“During what has been a difficult time for the Dea family, John’s has kept them informed of all developments.”