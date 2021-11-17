Two bodies were discovered a decade after a mine explosion killed 29, but retrieving them was deemed “too dangerous.”

According to the Associated Press, New Zealand police say they uncovered at least two bodies from a methane explosion at a coal mine that killed 29 miners more than a decade ago.

After sending a camera down a newly dug hole, police Detective Superintendent Peter Read claimed they found at least two remains and perhaps a third. The victims were found in the Park River Mine’s extreme end, where methane levels are still high, he said. Because the mine is still too risky to access, they are unable to recover the remains.

They haven’t been able to identify the bodies yet, according to Read, but they’re working with forensic experts to determine whether it’s possible. He claimed that the six or eight miners who were believed to be operating in the region at the time had already been identified.

“We’d like to acknowledge the families of all the men,” Read told reporters. “This is only two days away from the 11th anniversary of the mine explosion.” “It’s a sharp reminder of the grief and loss,” she says. The bodies could not be recovered, according to Anna Osborne, whose husband Milton was killed in the explosion.

“They all died together and will die together,” she remarked.

In order to fulfill financial targets, the Pike River Coal firm exposed miners to unacceptable dangers, according to a previous study. The corporation allegedly ignored 21 warnings that methane gas had accumulated to explosive levels before the disaster, according to the investigation.

For years, police have been investigating the catastrophe, with some relatives of the miners expecting that criminal charges will be filed.

According to Read, imaging technology has advanced significantly since the accident, which aided in the discovery. Their investigation will be aided by the bodies.

Read said the photographs will not be released out of respect for the families, and he declined to describe the bodies’ circumstances.

“It’s what you’d anticipate after 11 years,” he said, “but I’m not getting into any details about what the photographs indicate.”

Osborne said she had been planning for the 11th anniversary and was taken aback when she heard the news. At first, she wondered if one of the bodies was hers.