Two Bodies A year after their deaths, COVID-19 patients were discovered in an abandoned morgue.

A year after their deaths, the bodies of two COVID-19 patients were discovered abandoned in a hospital building. The bodies were alleged to be decaying within the old morgue facility, according to police.

The incident took place in a government hospital in Bengaluru, India. The deceased have been identified as Durga, 40, and Muniraju, 62, according to The Indian Express.

The bodies were stored in the morgue after they died in July 2020, according to police. The hospital was dealing with a spike of COVID-19 cases and deaths at the time. After their relatives refused to take them back, the bodies were moved to the mortuary.

Soon after, the hospital constructed a new morgue, and the old one was decommissioned. However, none of the employees remembered the bodies that had been abandoned inside the ancient structure.

“On Saturday, while cleaning the old mortuary, the housekeeping crew detected a bad odor and afterwards discovered these two dead,” a senior police official told The Indian Express.

When the COVID-19 outbreak in India was at its zenith, medical officials stated many people were hesitant to receive their relatives’ remains.

“These two bodies remained in the freezer as the medical staff became overburdened by too many COVID-19 cases in a short period of time,” the officer explained.

However, a hospital employee informed Bangalore Mirror that the hospital management were clearly negligent in this situation.

“When there were a large number of cases, it was decided to transfer the bodies to a new morgue. However, it was later abandoned and forgotten. The hospital has demonstrated incompetence “he stated

The authorities are currently looking for the deceased’s family members.

The bodies have been sent to another hospital for autopsy and will be cremated once families have given their permission.

“A case of unnatural death has been reported, and we will take further action once the hospital authorities complete their departmental investigation,” police stated.

A decomposed body of a lady was discovered on an empty floor of a hospital two weeks after she went missing in a similar event earlier this year. On May 22, Sunitha, 41, was admitted to a hospital in Chennai, India. The next day, she vanished. After noticing a bad odor emerging from the building’s eighth floor, hospital staff located the body.