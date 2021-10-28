Two automobiles with suspected phony plates are surrounded by armed cops.

As part of an investigation into a robbery and “high value thefts,” armed police raided on two vehicles in Runcorn.

At 6.34 p.m. last night, the Cheshire and North Wales Armed Policing Alliance tweeted that officers had made arrests as part of the operation.

At around 6.30 p.m., a police helicopter was seen hovering over the Palacefields neighborhood of Runcorn, Cheshire.

Woman, 20,’slept for three days straight’ after’spiking’ on night outWhen The Washington Newsday returned to the scene a short time later, there were no evidence of police action.

More information was supplied by Cheshire Police this afternoon.

Officers arrested a 35-year-old male and a 14-year-old boy from Runcorn on suspicion of robbery, according to a police spokeswoman.

They were apprehended and are being interrogated.

The arrests were made following a Northwich-based investigation into 23 cigarette thefts in Runcorn, Widnes, Warrington, Holmes Chapel, Northwich, Winsford, and Alderley Edge over the last month.

According to a tweet from the armed alliance, “ARV have identified two vehicles with bogus plates in the Runcorn region, following a complaint of a robbery and a history of multiple high-value thefts (tens of thousands of pounds). Males have been apprehended and put into custody. #NotOnlyGuns”