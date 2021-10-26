Two automobiles and an HGV collide on the M56, sending one person to the hospital.

Following reports of a crash on the M56 eastbound between junctions 10 and 9, Lymm, emergency personnel hurried to the scene.

The accident included two automobiles and an HGV truck, and traffic was fully stopped for almost 20 minutes.

The North West Ambulance Service was also dispatched to the scene to assess and transport one of the drivers to the hospital.

The extent of the injuries is unknown.

At roughly 5.20 p.m., police reopened one lane of traffic, but highway cameras show commuters queued for miles.

The incident was also attended by Cheshire Fire and Rescue.

“Firefighters responded to an accident on the M56 eastbound between junctions 10 and nine,” a fire service spokesperson said.

“A HGV and two automobiles were involved in the crash.

“It is assumed that no one is stuck within.”

“A person was transferred to the hospital after being treated by paramedics.”