Two and a half kilograms of ecstasy were discovered in the possession of a scrambler yob.

After being discovered with more than two and a half kilograms of ecstasy, a scrambler yob risks prison.

Last September, Ryan Blake was sentenced to prison for a terrible attack in which a police officer was struck in the head with a brick.

Before seeking out a police car, he and an unknown masked man on a stolen scrambler bike armed themselves with the brick.

It smashed through the vehicle’s rear window, striking driver PC John Prescott in the back of the head.

In the incident on Speke Road in Garston in February of last year, the victim escaped with with minor injuries.

Blake, of Garston’s Hughes Street, admitted to assault inflicting real bodily harm despite not being the one who hurled the brick.

After alleging that they targeted the cops in “revenge” for the seizure of his friend’s scrambler bike, the then 24-year-old was sentenced to 16 months in prison.

Blake, now 25, returned to Liverpool Crown Court today for sentencing on charges of possessing MDMA and cocaine with the intent to supply.

On November 11, 2019, three months before the brick attack, he was discovered with 2.62kg of MDMA at his residence in Garston, according to the accusations.

On July 17, 2020, he was arrested again, and when searched at St Anne Street Police Station, he was found to have 3.9 grams of cocaine wrapped in eight wraps.

Blake pled guilty to both charges on June 30 this year at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court, and magistrates ordered a pre-sentence report.

The report had not yet been finished by the Probation Service, according to Jonathan Duffy, the defense attorney.

He also sought advice from Blake’s offender manager, who has been working with him since his 16-month sentence was completed.

The judge, Recorder Michael Blakey, accepted Mr Duffy’s request for an adjournment.

Blake’s bail was extended till September 1 after the judge stated that he would be sentenced on September 1.

Blake was already a convicted cocaine dealer, according to the court at his sentencing hearing last year.

He was sentenced to two and a half years in prison in 2016 for possessing cocaine and cannabis with the intent to supply.

His criminal record includes criminal damage as well. “The summary has come to an end.”