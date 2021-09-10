Two Afghan journalists claim they were beaten by the Taliban while covering a women’s protest in Kabul.

For filming a women’s rights protest in Kabul earlier this week, two Afghan video journalists alleged they were beaten with iron rods by the Taliban.

Tagi Daryabi, 22, said he and a colleague were covering a women’s rights demonstration against the Taliban. According to the Associated Press, Taliban fighters stopped Daryabi and his colleague, shackled their hands, and carried them to a police station in Kabul’s District Three.

Daryabi claimed Taliban members started assaulting him and his 28-year-old colleague, Neamatullah Naqdi, there. Daryabi claimed he was pummeled for ten minutes straight at one point.

“I couldn’t think of anything. He remarked, “I didn’t know if I’d be killed or if I’d live.” Daryabi and Nadqi are both bruised as a result of the incident.

In a statement released Friday, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said, “We call on the Taliban to immediately cease the use of force against, and the arbitrary detention of, people exercising their right to peaceful assembly and journalists covering the protests.”

According to the study, the Taliban is increasingly using force “against people engaging in or reporting on the demonstrations.”

Daryabi, undeterred, stated that he will return to the street to cover another demonstration.

“It’s really risky for me to stand up to them. “How can the Taliban say the media is free when they are abusing me and my colleagues?” he asked. “We can’t simply stop working.”

Daryabi and Naqdi work for the Etilaat Roz newspaper, a small, privately owned publication that also transmits video news on a YouTube channel.

Thousands of people, including women and young journalists, flocked to the Kabul airport in the chaotic days following the Taliban’s seizure of Kabul on August 15, seeking to flee the extremists’ authority.

Women have staged numerous protests for their rights in the weeks since, almost all of which have been forcibly dispersed by Taliban fighters. Last week, the Taliban opened fire on a women’s rights march in the western city of Herat, killing two males. At the rallies, journalists have been harassed, including another cameraman who was beaten.

Despite the Taliban's abuse, Duryabi claimed to be unconcerned.