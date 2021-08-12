Two 14-year-olds have been detained after a man was stabbed to death during an altercation.

According to the Metropolitan Police, James Markham was assaulted after approaching a gang of juveniles in Chingford on Monday evening.

At 6.20 p.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to Churchill Terrace, where they discovered Mr Markham, who had been stabbed.

He was pronounced dead at the spot, despite the efforts of emergency personnel and members of the public.

According to reports, before his death, Mr Markham was attempting to protect his daughter from a bunch of youngsters.

He died with a stab wound to the lung, according to a post-mortem study.

Specialist cops are assisting his family members.

A 14-year-old kid was arrested on suspicion of murder, while another 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of plot to murder, according to police.

Both are being held at a police station in east London.

“We suspect James approached a group of adolescents causing a disturbance and was stabbed as a result,” said Detective Inspector John Marriott of the Met’s specialised crime division.

“The cruelty of this response is beyond terrible, and our hearts go out to James’s family, who have been devastated by his death.

“While the arrests of these two people are significant, we still need the public’s aid to piece together the whole picture of what happened on Monday evening.

“I’m aware that several persons were present at the moment of the murder. I’m hoping they’ll come forward.

“I also feel that parents will be aware that their child was present or involved. I’m pleading with them to do the responsible thing and contact us.

“A determined team of officers is working to piece together the horrific events that led to this murder and prosecute those who are responsible.”

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Conservative Party leader and MP for Chingford & Woodford Green, paid a visit to the scene alongside the force’s borough commander.

"A dedicated team of officers is working to piece together what happened that lead to this man's death," he tweeted later. All of our sympathies are with his family and friends as they deal with their grief."