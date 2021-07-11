Two £10k Wirral homes are up for sale, and they’re right next to one other.

Two properties, one next to the other, will be auctioned with a recommended price of £10,000 apiece.

The two two-bed semi-detached houses on Old Bidston Road in Birkenhead, Wirral, are suitable for anyone looking to get their hands dirty with a property project.

They’ll be auctioned at Bond Wolfe’s next auction on Wednesday, July 21, and each property has a reserve price that could be more or lower than the guiding price.

Both houses are close to the pavement and have back yards, however they are currently boarded up and will require extensive renovation.

Buyers with a talent for DIY who acquire both lots in the live-streamed auction may be able to save money by modernizing their next-door assets at the same time, according to Bond Wolfe.

Bond Wolfe’s chief executive, Gurpreet Bassi, said: “It’s unusual to find two homes that are both competitively priced and close to each other.

“The reception area, kitchen, and bathroom are all on the ground floor, with a landing and two bedrooms upstairs.

“Yes, they both require gentle love, care, and attention, but they may become good first-time buyers or buy-to-let investors’ homes.”

A three-bedroom end-terrace house at 9 Cromdale Grove in St Helens, with a reference price of £15,000+, is among the auction’s other bargains.

This property is now boarded up and in need of some maintenance, but it has central heating and double glazing on the interior, as well as front and rear gardens and resident parking.

A two-bedroom, end-terraced property with front and back gardens at 32 Waterdale Crescent in St Helens is also in need of restoration and has a reference price of £20,000+.

72 Hawthorne Road in Bootle has a four-bedroom mid-terraced property in need of refurbishment with a reference price of £20,000+.

It features two rooms on the ground floor that were previously used as a hair salon, two bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor, and two more bedrooms on the second story.

Meanwhile, at 38 Percy Street in Bootle, there’s a two-bedroom mid-terraced property with a front garden and a back yard. The summary comes to a close.