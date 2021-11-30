Twitter’s privacy policies have been tightened to prevent private users from sharing their media without their consent.

Twitter tightened its privacy standards on Tuesday, focusing on the sharing of private media in particular.

The modification broadens the scope of the social media platform’s “private information policy” to cover private users’ images and videos. Sharing any type of media showcasing a private user without that person’s authorization is prohibited under the guidelines. Until now, the rule only applied to “phone numbers, addresses, and identification numbers.” Twitter also stated in its announcement on the upgrade that the sharing of private media for malevolent purposes disproportionately impacts people from marginalized groups and politically involved individuals like activists and dissidents.

The statement reads, “There are rising concerns regarding the misuse of media and information not available elsewhere online as a weapon to harass, intimidate, and reveal the identities of individuals.”

“Sharing personal media, such as photographs or videos, may breach a person’s privacy and cause emotional or physical injury,” the statement says. “Misuse of private media can impact everyone, but women, activists, dissidents, and members of minority populations are disproportionately affected. We will now take action in accordance with our range of enforcement tools if we receive a notification that a Tweet contains unlawful private media.” The change will also allow Twitter to take action against the posting of non-abusive content on its network. All that may now be required for enforcement is the sharing of private material without the authorization of people who appear in it.

The change is part of Twitter’s effort to align its policies with “human rights norms,” according to the company. Starting Tuesday, the policy will be implemented globally.

Home addresses or physical location information; identifying documents, such as licenses or Social Security cards; contact information; financial information, such as bank account numbers and credit cards; other private information, such as biometric data or medical records; and media of private individuals without the permission of the person or persons depicted are among the types of information that can no longer be shared on Twitter without the consent of private users.

Doxing, blackmail, and putting are among the actions or behaviors that the company's privacy standards are designed to avoid, according to the update.