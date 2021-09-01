Twitter’s New ‘Safety Mode’ Is Designed to Suppress ‘Potentially Harmful Language.’

Twitter issued a statement today announcing the launch of its new “Safety Mode,” which attempts to “decrease disruptive interactions.” A select feedback group will now have access to the functionality.

Twitter defined the new function as a tool that sets a temporary 7-day block on accounts that use “possibly damaging language,” according to the announcement. The site defines offensive language as insults or nasty remarks, but it also states that the block applies to accounts that make “repetitive and unwanted answers or mentions.”

When Safety Mode is enabled, it uses the website’s “systems” to “evaluate the possibility” of negative involvement in the interaction, focusing on the content of the tweet and the author’s relationship with the respondent. According to Twitter, the technology considers relationships, so accounts that a user follows or interacts with frequently will not be blocked.

The company stated, “We want you to have healthy conversations, so this test is one way we’re limiting overwhelming and unpleasant encounters that can interrupt those conversations.” “By lowering the prevalence and visibility of damaging remarks, we hope to better protect the individual receiving Tweets.”

Twitter has taken moves to punish high-profile personalities who break the company’s code of conduct recently.

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was placed on a 7-day read-only restriction earlier this month after she broke the site’s “misleading information” policy by claiming that COVID-19 vaccinations were “failing” and that the FDA “should not approve” them. This came after a 12-hour suspension in July, when Greene falsely claimed that COVID-19 has no effect on young people.

Members of the right have chastised Twitter for deciding to put former President Donald Trump on a permanent ban due to the potential of “future inciting of violence” following tweets he posted on the day of the January 6 Capitol insurgency.

It’s unclear how Trump’s and Greene’s accounts will be affected by Safety Mode.

Users who use the tool will be notified before each Safety Mode period expires, with a summary of the cycle. As the company attempts to detect its identifying capabilities, the company claims that blocks used by the system can be undone at any time under the user’s settings.

“We’ll see how Safety Mode works out. This is a condensed version of the information.