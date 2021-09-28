Twitter Users React Strongly After R. Kelly Is Found Guilty Of Sex Trafficking And Rackeetering.

R. Kelly was found guilty on all nine federal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering on Monday, generating outrage on social media, despite the fact that he has been accused of sex trafficking and racketeering for years.

Kelly, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, was accused of bribery, child sexual exploitation, forced labor, and Mann Act crimes.

Kelly was the subject of several sexual claims with minor women for the majority of his career, and the guilty verdict comes after he was found guilty.

Kelly married 15-year-old singer Aaliyah in 1994, when he was 27 years old.

Kelly was accused of having sex with kids by the Chicago Sun-Times in 2000. Kelly was the defendant in a child pornography case in 2008 and was found not guilty of all charges.

“Today’s guilty verdict forever labels R. Kelly as a predator who exploited his celebrity and money to prey on the young, the vulnerable, and the voiceless for his own gratification,” acting US Attorney Jacquelyn Kasulis told a crowd of reporters outside the federal courthouse in Brooklyn on Monday.

On May 4, 2022, Kelly, 54, will be sentenced. He faces a required minimum penalty of ten years in jail, with the possibility of receiving a life sentence.

“I’ve been an attorney for 47 years. I’ve chased a number of sexual predators who have committed crimes against women and children over this time. Mr. Kelly is the worst of all the predators I’ve pursued,” Gloria Allred, an attorney for some of the victims, stated.

On Tuesday’s “Good Morning America,” ABC News’ top legal expert Dan Abrams predicted that Kelly would be sentenced to life in prison. “I don’t anticipate him to ever walk free again, regardless of what this sentence is,” Abrams added.

The guilty decision drew quick reactions from Twitter users.

R. Kelly abused young Black girls with the help of a web of enablers, including a Chicago police officer who testified in court that he saw him around Aaliyah and “her little buddies,” according to @juliareinstein. https://t.co/cC9ZtO9IM8

#RKelly will finally face repercussions, yet just about 1% of rapists are convicted of a felony. As a result, the majority of survivors do not believe that justice has been served. Sex trafficking is significantly more difficult since victims are constantly subjected to violence. https://t.co/O7EGIhwTeU https://t.co/X5vBPWYlCa

It’s almost bloody time. Put him in a cell and burn the key.

For decades, R. Kelly has been an entitled rap artist. A threat to females.

A music industry behemoth. Those who supported him and profited from his accomplishment.

I once conducted an interview with him. Brief News from Washington Newsday.