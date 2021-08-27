Twitter is exploding over a tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. in the video game “Fortnite.”

On Thursday, Twitter users reacted to a new Fortnite partnership, which announced the release of a new gaming experience honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

March Through Time is a new immersive adventure created by members of Fortnite’s Creative Community that allows players to view King’s legendary “I Have a Dream” speech in its entirety. The new feature was created to assist players in learning about key milestones in the Civil Rights Movement.

Players will be taken nearly 60 years back in time to a reimagined Washington, D.C., where they will be able to witness the Lincoln Memorial and the United States National Mall deliver speeches.

According to a press release, there will be objectives to perform alongside other players that “should deliver an essential lesson that pertains to Dr. King’s speech: We move forward when we work together.”

However, fans were both baffled and outraged by the in-game tribute to King, with some claiming that it isn’t the way the Nobel Peace Prize winner would want to be remembered.

“Imagine fighting for your own life for equality, being assassinated, and then having a bunch of youngsters refer to you as “That dude from Fortnite,” as one user put it on Twitter. “If you ask me, it’s disrespectful.”

Another user said, “[F]ortnite now has more material on MLK Jr. than most southern state textbooks.”

Others chastised Fortnite for working on a project with King’s image, claiming that he shouldn’t be depicted in a game with such a violent premise.

“BRO WHAT?!?” exclaims the narrator. Tell me who thought it was a good idea to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. in a game where you shoot people?” a Twitter user said.

Epic Games, the game’s creator, expressed hope that the enhanced experience will push players to “have meaningful dialogues not only in the classroom, but also in their personal life.”

In a press release, the business stated, “Civil Rights is a struggle we still fight for today, and it has benefited from the joint efforts of millions of people throughout the world.” “We hope that the March Through Time event motivates the community to foster mutual tolerance and empathy for people of all races, religions, and sexual orientations.”

Some users praised the endeavor, stating that any effort to share King’s was laudable. This is a condensed version of the information.