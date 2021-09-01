Twitch Streamers Use #ADayOffTwitch to Boycott Site After Hate Raids.

Following an upsurge in hate raids, Twitch content creators are boycotting the broadcast site. On Twitter, creators are using the hashtag #ADayOffTwitch to demonstrate support and raise awareness about the problem.

The virtual walkout, organized by streamers ShineyPen, Lucia Everblack, and RekitRaven, aims to draw attention to the persistent harassment that creators suffer, including harassment directed at marginalized broadcasters. Transphobic and homophobic remarks, as well as racist slurs and anti-LGBTQ+ discourse, are all examples of harassment.

Raven shared a video of one of her Twitch streams on Twitter in July. A horde of individuals infiltrated her chat with the identical bigoted comment in the 30-second video. Raven captioned the video, “I’m exhausted y’all.” “I’m tired of living in a place that doesn’t want me to be there. It’s more than a f**kload of work.”

I’m exhausted, y’all. I’m tired of living in a place that doesn’t want me to be there.

Hate raids, often known as “random mobs,” occur when internet trolls target and harass marginalized streams. Users leaving unpleasant comments on a streamer’s chat are part of the hate raids. Hate raids are on the rise, thanks in part to bots that leave hundreds of manufactured comments.

Twitch moved to Twitter on August 20 to start a conversation about the hate raids. Twitch commented on Twitter, “Hate spam attacks are the consequence of highly driven evil individuals, and there is no simple answer.” “We’ve been constantly updating our sitewide banned word filters to help avoid variations on vile slurs, and eliminating bots when found, thanks to your reports.”

Nobody should be subjected to vicious and hateful attacks because of who they are or what they believe in. This is not the type of community we want on Twitch, and we want you to know that we’re working hard to make the platform safer for creators. https://t.co/fDbw62e5LW

20 August 2021 — Twitch (@Twitch)

ShineyPen, Lucia Everblack, and RekitRaven became frustrated with the lack of action and decided to organize a virtual walkout.