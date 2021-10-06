Twitch has reportedly been hacked, with creator earnings allegedly made public.

According to rumors, Twitch, the renowned live streaming video site for gamers, has been hacked and streamer compensation statistics have been released online.

Late Tuesday night, a 128GB torrent was published to the message board website 4Chan, allegedly including Twitch creator payout statistics dating back to 2019.

The breach reportedly includes information about Twitch clients, every property Twitch owns, and an unpublished competitor for video game distribution service Steam, according to British video game news website Eurogamer.

The purpose of the disclosure, according to an anonymous poster on 4Chan, was to “promote greater disruption and competition in the online video streaming industry.”

It also included the hashtag DoBetterTwitch, which according to Eurogamer was similar to another hashtag used by marginalized streamers to encourage Twitch to improve its safety precautions.

The post on 4Chan was titled “Twitch leaks part one” by the person who gave the information.

Twitch has been contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.