Twisters set new records in the Midwest, and the worst December day in tornado history occurred on that day.

On Friday night, a succession of tornadoes destroyed numerous states, killing at least 64 people in Kentucky alone, making it the deadliest 24-hour period for tornadoes in US history.

According to CNN, the twisters were reported in at least 50 states between late Friday and early Saturday morning, including Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Tennessee. The storms were part of a powerful weather system that occurred so late in the season, according to scientists.

There are currently search and rescue activities underway to see if there are any more survivors; at least 64 people have perished in Kentucky so far. This makes the December weather event the deadliest one-day period for tornadoes since records began in 1950.

According to CNN, more than 100 tornado warnings were issued before midnight on Friday, setting a new record for the most tornado warnings ever issued on a single day in December.

Researchers are also trying to figure out if one of the tornadoes that wreaked havoc in Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, and Kentucky touched down for more than 230 miles, making it the country’s longest continuous tornado. The current record for the longest single-track tornado is held by a tornado that touched down for 219 miles in 1925.

Deanne Criswell, the Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said on Sunday that the weather occurrence was “very rare.” Tornadoes are not uncommon in that section of the country, but such a violent storm system in December is unusual, according to specialists.

“We do get tornadoes in December, so that aspect isn’t unusual, but I don’t believe we’ve seen one of this scale this late in the year. It is, nonetheless, historically significant. Even Nevertheless, the ferocity of this tornado, or multiple tornadoes, and the length of time they lingered on the ground are unparalleled “she stated

The severe weather was triggered by unseasonably warm temperatures across much of the Midwest and South. Tornadoes are more likely to occur the closer an area is to a warm moisture source, like as the Gulf of Mexico, according to Randy Adkins, a senior meteorologist at AccuWeather, who told The Washington Newsday on Monday.

