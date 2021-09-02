Twin boys were discovered dead in a car outside a daycare center in South Carolina.

Just after 5:30 p.m. ET, deputies went to reports of two unconscious toddlers at Sunshine House Early Learning Academy, and discovered the Black twins dead inside the vehicle, according to WIS-TV.

The children were declared dead at the scene by paramedics, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, according to ABC News 4.

The children’s ages were not revealed by the police. It was unclear whether any of the daycare center’s employees were involved in the fatalities in any manner. Officials told KIRO 7 that an investigation is still underway.

Other parents whose children attended the childcare center came to the scene after hearing the news to pray for the family.

“I began praying for the family, asking God to provide them peace, and for the teachers, asking God to allow those children to be in their classes. Bonita Belton, a parent, told WLTX-TV that “a lot of folks are hurting right now.” “No parent wants to bury his or her child. We intend to be buried by our children. This is quite difficult.”

Helzar Baxter, a mother who wished to enroll her children in the academy, stated, “I just drove over here for prayer and to encourage the families, the neighborhood.”

“I have a child of my own. I can’t image what it’s like to go through anything like this. It breaks my heart just thinking about it.”

According to WLTX-TV, the Richland County Coroner’s Office is holding a press conference on Thursday to reveal further details about the incident.

On Wednesday evening, the temperature in Richland County reached 83 degrees Fahrenheit, and temperatures above 80 degrees can cause a car to overheat in just 20 minutes.

As a result, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) advises parents and caregivers not to leave children unsupervised in a car for an extended amount of time since their little bodies can absorb heat, resulting in multi-organ failure and death.

“Children should never be left in a car unaccompanied, even for a short time. Regardless of whether your car is light or dark, our test findings indicate how quickly temperatures inside the car increase, even when it isn’t very hot outside,” Jennifer Stockburger, director of operations at CR’s Auto Test Center, stated.