Twenty people are missing in North Carolina, and two people have died as a result of Tropical Storm Fred’s flooding.

Tropical Storm Fred swamped parts of North Carolina on Thursday, leaving about 20 people missing and two people dead, according to the Associated Press.

The storm arrived on Tuesday, blocking highways, destroying bridges, and flooding homes and businesses. A driver hydroplaned and overturned his car into a flooded ditch in Florida earlier this week, resulting in another tragedy.

“Our search crews are aggressively working, looking for more victims and survivors,” said Travis Donaldson, Haywood County’s emergency services director.

Tropical Storm Henri was throwing deadly surf onto East Coast beaches, and Fred, now a post-tropical storm, was pounding New York and New England with soaking rains. Henri is expected to intensify into a hurricane as it hits the northeastern United States early next week, according to forecasters.

More than 200 people combed the Pigeon River’s flooded sections. In the Cruso village, at least ten bridges were damaged or destroyed, prompting engineers to build temporary bridges to allow residents to enter and exit their houses.

According to Kevin Sandefur, CEO and creator of BearWaters Brewing Company in Canton, the brewery’s outdoor seating section was destroyed by the floodwaters, which was added to make customers feel safer during the pandemic.

“It was a terrifying experience. He stated, “I was more concerned for everyone’s safety.” “My partner was the last one out of the building, and he barely made it out in his truck before the bridges and streets were stopped due to the high water levels. It’s terrifying how rapidly it arose and overtook us.”

On Thursday, 11 people were accommodated in an emergency shelter at a local high school.

North Carolina Democratic Governor Roy Cooper planned to examine flood damage with Haywood County officials on Thursday afternoon. Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina, a Republican, toured the region earlier in the day.

According to the US National Hurricane Center, Fred was blowing into upstate New York late Thursday morning with maximum sustained winds of around 25 mph (34 kph). It was anticipated to rain between 1 and 3 inches (2.5-7.6 cm) across New York and New England, with isolated locations getting more, according to forecasters. By Friday, the flood threat was projected to be reduced.