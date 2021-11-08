Twelve years after the race storm, Prince Harry’s old military academy is accused of toxic culture.

Misogyny charges have surfaced at Prince Harry’s former military institution, 12 years after he was entangled in a racist controversy.

In 2009, the Duke of Sussex was compelled to apologize when a video showed him calling a Pakistani army trainee a “P***” was leaked to the UK tabloid the News of the World.

In another film, he informed a fellow white cadet wearing a headscarf that he looked like a “raghead” while at Sandhurst Military Academy.

The British Ministry of Defence denied there was systemic prejudice in the armed forces at the time, and Harry kept his job, serving on the front lines in Afghanistan from 2012 to 2013.

The tapes were shot in 2006, but they were only discovered three years later. And now, 12 years after the scandal broke, the academy is once again in the spotlight owing to charges of a toxic sexism culture.

According to the U.K. daily The Times, Olivia Perks, a female Sandhurst cadet, committed herself in February 2019, and the Service Prosecuting Authority (SPA) is investigating charges against seven commanders and soldiers at the royal military institution.

According to The Daily Mail, a color sergeant and a staff sergeant have been listed as interested parties in her inquest amid allegations that they had a connection with her before she died, which is against the institution’s standards.

Women at Sandhurst have been dubbed “STPs” (squat to piss) in the past, and one Lieutenant Colonel who trained there told The Times that she had never been to a meal where she hadn’t been touched.

Last year, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace removed a gag order to allow all servicewomen to give evidence to UK MPs probing military abuses of power, and 4,000 women accepted the opportunity.

“The Ministry of Defence (MOD) and Services are failing to enable female troops attain their full potential,” according to a report released this summer. Female Service personnel confront significant hurdles, according to more than 3,000 servicewomen and female veterans (84 percent of respondents to our study).

“There are already more than 20,000 servicewomen in our Armed Forces, but the MOD estimates that improving women’s participation among Senior Officers will take decades—possibly over 300 years.”

