Twelve minutes before Flight 11 hit the Tower, the FBI finally emailed field agents.

Based on information obtained from Zacarias Moussaoui, the FBI issued a report to the local FAA office in Minneapolis and briefed them on a potential threat of hijacking of large aircraft (particularly Boeing 747s). On September 5, a briefing and report based on the most recent facts of the inquiry were sent.

The previous day, FBI lawyers in Washington issued a thorough report detailing the Moussaoui inquiry to several FBI offices, six overseas FBI legal attache offices, the CIA, Department of State, Secret Service, Customs Service, and Immigration and Naturalization Service. Moussaoui had no prior experience and had paid for training in cash, according to the study. The type of training he requested was not routinely given to airline pilots. According to the investigation, Moussaoui held strong Islamic fundamentalist beliefs and had recruited a person to join the jihad in Chechnya against Russia. According to the report, the French described him as “full of hatred and intolerance” and “possibly very hazardous due to his ideas and the nature of his character.” It further reported that Moussaoui had spent two months in Pakistan before arriving in the United States, and that “Islamic extremists frequently use Pakistan as a transit stop en route to getting training at terrorist camps in Afghanistan.” The report did not include a threat assessment or specify that the FBI in Minneapolis believed Moussaoui or others not yet identified were planning to hijack an airliner in order to commit a terrorist act.

Outside of the Bureau, there was hardly no reaction. Moussaoui was supposed to be handed over to the INS and deported to France, but Minneapolis agents were concerned he would be released before then. On September 10th, two FBI workers, one at headquarters and the other in Minnesota, exchanged emails. “I’m sorry this thing was handled the way it was,” the Washington agent apologized to her colleague. This is a condensed version of the information.