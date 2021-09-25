TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, and team news for Everton versus Norwich.

Everton will play Norwich City at Goodison Park this afternoon in the Premier League.

Rafael Benitez’s team will be looking to rebound from recent dismal defeats against Aston Villa and QPR by winning again.

Norwich have lost each of their first five league matches after returning to the top flight of English football.

In recent years, Daniel Farke’s side has earned a reputation as a yo-yo team, failing to hold their own in the Premier League on numerous occasions.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s meeting.

The match between Everton and Norwich begins at 3 p.m., as is customary.

Unfortunately, the answer is no.

Unlike previous season, football matches in England will be blacked out at 3 p.m.

This long-standing regulation prohibiting live broadcasts of games after 3 p.m. was temporarily lifted during the 2020/21 season, but normal service has already been restored, with fans returning to stadiums.

No, the game will not be streamed.

However, you can follow all of the action from the match on our dedicated live blog, which will be updated during the game to keep you informed.

On behalf of The Washington Newsday, Adam Jones and Chris Beesley will be in attendance at Goodison Park.

Benitez has announced that Jordan Pickford and Lucas Digne are both available for selection.

Pickford has missed the Blues’ last two games, while Digne was substituted early in Everton’s Carabao Cup match against QPR on Tuesday.

However, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, and Seamus Coleman are still out, which is a setback for the Blues.

Also out are Andre Gomes, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, and Fabian Delph.