Turkish Airlines has halted flights to Belarus for citizens from three countries due to EU pressure.

On Friday, Turkey’s Civil Aviation Authority halted the sale of aircraft tickets to people of Iraq, Syria, and Yemen who wanted to fly to Belarus, a significant entry point for unlawfully entering the European Union.

This decision was made in response to EU pressure to cease transporting migrants from the Middle East to Minsk, which serves as a handy entry point into EU member states such as Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland.

According to the Associated Press, many of the migrants attempting to join the EU are escaping wars in their native countries and want to resettle in Western European countries such as Germany, where some of their relatives have already moved.

This rule is in effect until further notice, according to the Turkish Civil Aviation Authority. Belarusian airline Belavia said it will no longer allow citizens from the three nations to board its Istanbul-Minsk flights as a result of the decision.

According to the Associated Press, a migrant swarm at the EU’s southern border could devolve into a humanitarian crisis by winter. Dr. Hans Kluge, the World Health Organization’s Europe regional director, told the Associated Press that he was “extremely concerned” about the people in the no-land man’s on Belarus’ western borders, noting that international law protects people’s rights to health and shelter.

Kluge stated, “Women and children are sleeping outside in the freezing weather.” “Several people have already died as a result of the incident. COVID-19 cases are also on the rise in the region.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The EU also obtained confirmation that Iraqi Airways will not resume flights to Minsk, which were halted in the summer.

President Alexander Lukashenko, Belarus’ longtime leader, has been accused by EU and Polish officials of enabling illegal border crossings in retribution for EU sanctions imposed on his government following Lukashenko’s disputed reelection last year.

In the first nine days of November, 1,246 illicit entry into Germany “with a connection to Belarus” were recorded, according to German federal police. According to German authorities, there have been 9,087 such submissions so far this year.

According to Polish authorities, a substantial number of individuals remain just across the border in Belarus, and Polish border guards, police, and military continue to thwart efforts to pass every day.

