Turkey demands that the United States deliver fighter jets or refund the $1.4 billion it paid for them.

According to the Associated Press, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan asked that the United States either deliver F-35 fighter fighters to Turkey or refund the $1.4 billion payment paid for them.

Turkey was recently kicked out of an international stealth fighter jet program led by the United States, which did so after Turkey signed a contract with Russia to acquire S-400 sophisticated missile defense systems.

Erdogan told reporters on a return flight Wednesday that there was no “turning back” from Turkey’s arrangement with Russia after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to the Associated Press, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would demand the jets when he meets with US President Joe Biden in Rome in October for the Group of 20 summit.

Erdogan said he could raise the issue of the jets being turned over or getting payback with US leaders on the sidelines of a climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, in November.

“A $1.4 billion payment was made. What will happen to that?” Erdogan stated the following. “We didn’tâ€TMtâ€”and still don’tâ€TMtâ€TMtâ€TMtâ€TMtâ€TMtâ€TMtâ€TMt Either they’ll hand up our planes or they’ll hand us the cash.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

When asked about Turkey’s plans to buy more S-400 systems in the face of new US sanctions, Erdogan said, “The S-400 process continues.” There isn’t any going back.” His remarks were picked up by NTV, a private Turkish news channel, as well as other outlets.

After purchasing the Russian-made S-400 missile defense system two years ago, Turkey was booted out of the F-35 program and its defense leaders were sanctioned. The United States opposes NATO allies utilizing the Russian technology, claiming it poses a security risk to F-35 fighter jets.

The components of the S-400, according to Turkey, could be employed independently without being integrated into NATO systems, posing no concern.

Under a 2017 statute geared at countering Russian influence, the US also sanctioned Turkey for its acquisition. The law, known as CAATSA, was being utilized for the first time to punish a US ally.

Erdogan’s meetings with Putin in the Black Sea resort of Sochi centered on ways to strengthen Turkish-Russian defense collaboration, including partnerships for aircraft engines, fighter jets, and submarines, according to the Turkish leader.

Russia may potentially be able to help. This is a condensed version of the information.