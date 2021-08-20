Turkey and Greece have informed the European Union that they will not accept responsibility for Afghan refugees.

According to the Associated Press, Turkey and Greece have notified European Union countries that they will not assume responsibility for Afghan refugees as part of their efforts to prevent migrant influxes into their countries.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned on Thursday that Turkey will not become a “refugee warehouse” for Afghan refugees fleeing the country, and urged European countries to take them in. Meanwhile, according to the Associated Press, Greece is attempting to avoid a repeat of the events of 2015, when hundreds of thousands of migrants went from the Turkish coast via Greece and the Balkans on their way to more prosperous regions of the EU.

Notis Mitarachi, the Greek Minister of Migration, said on Wednesday that the government was working to evacuate EU people and Afghans who worked for the EU, but that Greece “does not accept to be the conduit for irregular flows into the EU.” Mitarachi advised refugees to seek help in Turkey and other countries to the east of Greece “who could provide first protection when necessary” while speaking on Skai TV.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The Greek prime minister and Turkey’s president will meet on Friday evening to discuss “the recent developments in Afghanistan,” according to the Greek prime minister’s office, as both countries express concern about a possible mass exodus from Afghanistan following the Taliban’s takeover.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Greece’s prime minister, will speak with Erdogan at 7:30 p.m. local time (1630 GMT), according to Mitsotakis’ office.

On Friday, Greece’s defense and citizens’ protection ministers, as well as the chief of the General Staff of the National Defense, were scheduled to visit the Evros border region.

Greek officials have built a new steel wall along the Evros River, which forms majority of the land border between Greece and Turkey, to prevent widely used crossing spots. In October 2020, plans for the about 26-kilometer-long wall were finalized.

Anti-migrant sentiment is running high in neighboring Turkey, which is grappling with economic problems, including high unemployment, aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic, and there is little enthusiasm in the country to take in additional people.

“We must remind our European partners of this fact: Europe, which has become a magnet for millions of people, will not be able to keep out of the refugee crisis by enforcing its borders. This is a condensed version of the information.