Tunnels and caves in Merseyside where “small boys were hunted by dwarves”

‘Eerie’ The haunting folktales and stories of Merseyside caverns have been passed down through the decades.

For years, Crank Caverns in Crank, St Helens, has been linked to a variety of legends and stories, ranging from youngsters being “chased by dwarfs” to underground passages connecting the borough to paranormal activity.

The Rainford Delph Quarry, subsequently known as Crank Caverns, is thought to have served as a game reserve as well as an ammo storage facility during World War II.

It is not officially open to the public now due to its instability and health and safety concerns, although the exterior of the site can still be seen from a nearby walkway.

Here, we take a look at some of the legends that have piqued the interest of locals for decades.

The Washington Newsday used social media to question residents about Crank Caverns stories and legends, as well as if they had ever there.

“I heard there’s a tunnel that leads to Billinge Hill,” Samantha Ashton stated. There was a church down there, and goblins were present.

“My husband got a little further in than I did, which was literally the small gate,” she says. I’m not a fan of enclosed spaces.”

“After the war, my grandfather worked as a gamekeeper, and the family stayed in the white house as part of the job,” Kathryn Barnes explained. A door would bang and footsteps would be heard across the room, but no one was there.”

“We visited a few years ago; it’s extremely weird and a little spooky, but good to see; there’s tons of videos online of people’s travels into the tunnels,” Marie Comber said.

“The ‘mousey,’ as David Pilkington put it, was a little entrance at the far end of the tunnels. You had to squeeze through a little hole, but it eventually opened up and you were able to walk through it.

“In the 1970s, when I was approximately 10/11 years old, I went down with my brother and an older lad. We snatched paraffin candles from construction sites and used chalk to mark our route on the walls.

“Perhaps it seemed an as a child.”

