Tunisia’s political situation is tumultuous as the president dismisses more officials.

Tunisia’s political situation deteriorated further on Wednesday, as President Kais Saied fired more officials, just days after suspending parliament and assuming executive powers in a move that opponents dubbed a “coup.”

In a joint statement, key civil society organizations warned against any “illegitimate” extension of Saied’s 30-day suspension of parliament and urged a deadline for political action.

Following the suspension of parliament and the dismissal of Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi on Sunday, and the dismissal of the defense and justice ministries on Monday, Saied issued orders dismissing a number of high officials.

Saied, a 63-year-old former law lecturer who was a political newbie when he won a landslide election victory in 2019, signed decrees dismissing a long list of senior government employees, including the army’s chief prosecutor, late Tuesday.

He has also removed lawmakers’ parliamentary immunity and acquired judicial powers.

According to Saied, his actions are permitted under the constitution, which empowers the president to take specific extraordinary steps in the event of a “imminent threat.”

The power grab has been dubbed a “coup d’etat” by the moderate Islamist Ennahdha party, which was the largest fraction in the coalition government, while the US, EU, and other states have expressed grave alarm.

Of addition to the political unrest, the North African country is dealing with a severe economic crisis, which includes high prices and unemployment, as well as an increase in Covid-19 infections.

Tunisians are waiting for clarification on the next political steps with bated breath.

Saied, an austere legal academic who has claimed he is committed to use the law to transform the political system, said he would take executive authority “with the help” of a cabinet whose new leader he would pick himself.

Following Saied’s meeting with members of national organizations late Monday, names of potential candidates began to circulate on Wednesday.

“President Saied would take great care in appointing the next president because he wants a trustworthy and loyal individual who will follow his policies,” political scholar Slaheddine Jourchi said.

The fledgling democracy had been hailed as the lone success story of the Arab Spring, which erupted in December 2010 when Mohamed Bouazizi, a Tunisian university graduate who could only find job as a fruit vendor, set himself on fire.

However, a decade later, many in the 12 million-strong country say they have seen no change in living conditions and are fed up with protracted political gridlock and elite infighting.

The management of the Covid by the deposed government had also been criticized. Brief News from Washington Newsday.