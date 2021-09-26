Tulsi Gabbard Slams Biden for Saying Border Agents Will Be Punished: “Judge, Jury, and Executioner”

Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic Representative, chastised President Joe Biden on Saturday for pledging that Border Patrol agents will be penalized for their recent treatment of Haitian migrants.

After photos leaked showing Border Patrol personnel on horses charging migrants at the US border in Texas, Biden told reporters on Friday that “people will pay.”

“What you saw was horrific. It’s awful to watch people acting way they did, with horses running over people and people being strapped,” the president remarked.

“I guarantee those individuals will pay. There is currently an investigation underway, and there will be repercussions,” he continued.

Gabbard remarked on Fox News on Saturday that Biden should apologize for his remarks.

“He’s someone who has been extremely loud in his opposition to autocrats, autocracies, and dictators,” Gabbard said of Trump.

“However, on horseback, he essentially served as judge, jury, and executioner for these customs and Border Patrol agents. How can they expect a fair investigation when the president of the United States has already declared their guilt and promised to punish them?” the former representative wondered.

“And the broader issue here, which is one that we all need to be concerned about, is that if we are no longer a country of laws, if we are no longer a place where we know we will be presumed innocent till proven guilty, then we are no longer a democracy,” she continued.

The horse patrol team in Del Rio, Texas, was temporarily stopped on Thursday, and the agents were being probed, according to the US Department of Homeland Security.

Images of Border Patrol agents “horrified us in terms of what they represent and conjure up,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Friday.

He also promised that the agents “will pay” in response to Biden’s statements.

“I know the president was expressing the American public’s views in response to the photographs and what they suggest. But I want to emphasize that this investigation will be based on the facts that the investigators discover, and the investigation’s findings will be based on those facts and nothing else,” Mayorkas said.

Border agents allegedly used whips in recent days, according to reports. This is a condensed version of the information.