Tulsi Gabbard Calls the FBI’s Role in the Larry Nassar Abuse Case “Dereliction of Duty.”

Tulsi Gabbard, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former congresswoman, slammed the FBI’s conduct in former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar’s sexual assault case.

“How much is a small girl worth?” says the narrator. Gabbard poses the question in a video shared to Twitter on Sunday. “That is a question we should never have to ask because the answer should be woven throughout our culture, and it should be a given that we would never abandon her. Or, even worse, turn back when she calls out to protect those who are attacking her.”

Gabbard informs gymnasts Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols, and Aly Raisman, as well as others, that their testimony before the U.S. Senate was “devastating and terrible” in the video, which has over 40,000 views.

What is the value of a little girl?

That is a question we should never have to ask since the answer should be woven into the fabric of our society. It should be a given that we would never… pic.twitter.com/TySVFsRYVJ

September 19, 2021 — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard)

Gabbard accuses the FBI of turning their backs on the victims in Nassar’s case in order to protect themselves and an establishment that played a role in the assault of young girls throughout the nearly three-minute video.

“FBI agents were not only negligent in their duties; they chose to ignore Nassar’s heinous crimes,” Gabbard claims.

“What perversion of justice in your own thoughts did you decide not to protect the innocent?” she asks, addressing the FBI officers involved in the abuse case. “Instead, you placed yourself in jeopardy to protect a pedophile and a rapist.”

She also demands that the FBI be held accountable, emphasizing that “there cannot be a separate system of justice for the elite.”

“How much is a small girl worth?” you might wonder. Gabbard repeats the question once more near the end of the video. “Shame on you if you mention less than the cost of covering your own behind. You do not belong in civilized society if you say less than your pay, less than the reputation of a powerful pedophile.”

