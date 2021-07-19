Tulsa man is arrested after crashing his car while driving with a baby on his chest.

A Tulsa man has been charged with causing a car accident while driving with his 6-month-old son strapped to his chest. The crash resulted in injuries to the child.

On Saturday evening, Tulsa police were notified of a crash at East 31st Street and South Memorial Drive, according to KJRH-TV.

The baby was injured only little, most likely as a result of the car’s airbag deploying after the collision.

The northbound automobile collided with a truck and trailer headed east toward the BA Expressway, according to police. The toddler was rushed to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Donald Ramsey, the father, is said to have informed police that he was driving with the baby on his chest. When the infant is placed in a carrier or car seat, Ramsey claims the child cries. A baby carrier was discovered in the vehicle’s back seat.

Ramsey was unharmed in the collision. Officers, on the other hand, took a sample of his blood as part of the inquiry. Within 24 hours after the accident, he admitted to taking prescription drugs and cannabis, according to reports. In the automobile, officers discovered empty prescription narcotic bottles. Officers claimed the father’s account contradicted the state of traffic lights at the time of the crash.

The results of the blood test are still being awaited by the police. There is no additional information on the child’s condition. Ramsey was charged with child endangerment on one count.

Tulsa Police Department officers have requested anyone who observed the crash to contact them.

In a similar event in Colorado in May, a drunk mom was arrested after her car crashed, killing her 10-year-old son. The mishap also resulted in minor injuries to another child. Karena Cecil allegedly lost control of her vehicle, which rolled off the road and into the median, according to police. The vehicle wound up on the wrong side of the highway. Gavin Cecil, her son, died in a hospital as a result of his injuries.