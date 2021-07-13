Tulsa father’s attempt to kidnap his 5-year-old son from a swimming pool is foiled, and a woman is arrested.

A lady from Tulsa was arrested after reportedly attempting to kidnap a five-year-old child from a swimming pool. The kidnapping attempt was thwarted thanks to the child’s father’s prompt intervention.

Jordan Canfield was arrested Saturday, according to 2 News Oklahoma, in connection with a kidnapping incident reported at an apartment complex pool between 61st and Peoria.

The boy was at the pool when Canfield summoned him, according to the arrest report. She told him that his swimming time was up and that she would drive him home. She clasped his hand in hers and went away.

The boy’s father discovered the boy was missing a few minutes later. He drove about seeking for him after searching the pool area. He saw the couple five blocks distant at that point. Canfield was holding the boy’s hand as he walked down the street.

The distressed father screamed his son’s name. When the youngster saw his father, he ran up to him, but the woman escaped on foot. Canfield was apprehended by police and taken into custody several blocks away.

Canfield, according to the father, is someone he has never met before. She was also a stranger to the child. During the kidnapping, the boy was not hurt.

In addition to hindering justice, the mother will face one count of kidnapping/child stealing. She was also charged with marijuana possession without a license. Officers said Canfield will also be evaluated for mental health issues.

She appeared to be homeless, according to police, who were unable to locate her residence.

A bodycam footage of an abduction attempt foiled by Kentucky police went viral last week in a similar situation. A police officer was seen rescuing a six-year-old child who had been kidnapped from her bike and thrown into a car by a 40-year-old guy named Robby Wildt.

Officer Jason Burba is seen approaching a red automobile driven by Wildt, who was brought into custody, in the video. The officer unlocks the car’s passenger door and discovers the girl inside. The child is heard saying, “I want my daddy,” as the cops reassure her and carry her up. According to reports, the child was unhurt.